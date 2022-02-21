Man shot twice while driving in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is making a recovery after he was shot twice while driving in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 12:15 p.m. near 17th Street and Olney Avenue.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the back and suffered a graze wound to the head. He drove to 18th street where he flagged down a paramedic.

Paramedics transported the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

So far, police have made no arrests and no weapons were recovered.



