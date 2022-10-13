Man wanted for groping middle school student on her way to school in Frankford, officials say

article

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man who allegedly groped a middle school student while she was walking to school on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. as the student was on her way to Warren G. Harding Middle School in Frankford.

According to officials, a man asked the girl for her Instagram page then grabbed her and touched her inappropriately on the 2000 block of Wakeling Street.

The girl ran to Harding Middle School where officials say she was "consoled by a safety officer." The school contacted the girl's parents and called the Philadelphia Police Department.

Law enforcement sources shared a photo of the suspect who was pictured wearing dark clothes and shoes with yellow spots near the toes.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.