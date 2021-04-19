Man sought for questioning in possible child luring incident in Hammonton

Police are looking into a scary situation in South Jersey. Investigators say a guy flashed some money at kids and asked what he could get for it.

It may be nothing, or it may be something. Police just want everyone on alert.

Hammonton police released pictures of a man wanted in connection to a possible child luring. Investigators say it happened April 15 in the early evening, around West End Avenue and Orchard Street, about a block away from the Wawa downtown.

"Yeah, it is surprising. Never picture that in this town, to be honest with you," resident Lawrence Bonow said.

Police say the man saw the children at the convenience store, then got into a blue cross-over style vehicle and followed them down the street. Police Chief Kevin Friel says the man flashed money when he approached the kids.

"He had an envelope waved out the window and made a comment to them saying ‘What can I get for this?’ We’re not really sure of true intent, that’s why we said possible child luring. A lot of people are snarky about a lot of things. Make comments up or say things. We want to fully investigate," Chief Friel explained.

Advertisement

Chief Friel says regardless the interaction was inappropriate and they want to talk to the man. The kids did the right thing: they walked away and told an adult, who called police.

"Always be aware of your surroundings," Monica Perrone stated.

Perrone says she’s been warning her own children about stranger danger for years. Even though she feels safe in Hammonton, a person can never be too careful.

"Stuff happens everywhere. Hammonton is no exception. But, it’s scary. Again, it’s the world we live in," Perrone added.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter