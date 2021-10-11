Man accused of starting fires inside SEPTA stations arrested, officials say

A man accused of starting two fires inside a pair of SEPTA stations on the Broad Street Line line this weekend has been arrested, according to officials.

Authorities say the suspect was inside the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11 p.m. on Saturday when he took off his shirt and used a lighter to ignite his shirt and a nearby orange cone.

He then boarded a southbound train and exited at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where police say he set a trash can on fire.

Officials say the 33-year-old man was recognized by a SEPTA officer at the Somerset Station early Monday morning and was taken into custody without incident at the station.

SEPTA says no injuries were reported.

