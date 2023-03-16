Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed in neck, back near Temple University's campus, police say

Published 
11:22PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed twice near Temple University's besieged North Philadelphia campus. 

Investigators say the 25-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and back on the 1200 block of Diamond Street around 8 p.m. 

Responding officers from the Philadelphia Police Department rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the stabbing.