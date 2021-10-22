Man struck and killed by 18-wheeler in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is dead after police say he was standing in the middle of the road when he was struck by an 18-wheeler Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say the man, who is believed to be in his 60s, was struck on the 3700 block of North 2nd Street around 10 a.m. by a northbound tractor-trailer.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The man, currently listed as a John Doe by police, was pronounced dead shortly after authorities arrived.

The driver of the 18-wheeler remained on scene following the crash, police said.

Investigators have not said why the man was standing in the road.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter