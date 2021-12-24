Man struck by stray bullet in West Philadelphia home, police say

A West Philadelphia man is fighting for his life after police say he was hit by a suspected stray bullet while watching television with his girlfriend.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on the 200 block of North 62nd Street around 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 40-year-old man was lying in bed with his girlfriend watching television when a bullet came through the home and struck him in the back.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where police say he was placed in critical condition.

Investigators found over 10 spent shell casings across the street from the victim's home.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

