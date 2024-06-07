Man swiped $40k watch from store in King of Prussia Mall: police
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of swiping a $40K watch from a store inside the King of Prussia Mall.
Police say the theft happened when the unidentified suspect asked a worker at Breitling to see several watches.
When the employee removed a tray of watches from a locked display case, police say the man grabbed a watch and ran off.
Investigators shared a photo of the suspect dressed in a multicolored polo shirt with a black hat and sunglasses.
Anyone who knows the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Upper Merion Police immediately.