Man swiped $40k watch from store in King of Prussia Mall: police

Authorities are searching for a man accused of swiping a $40K watch from a store inside the King of Prussia Mall.

Police say the theft happened when the unidentified suspect asked a worker at Breitling to see several watches.

When the employee removed a tray of watches from a locked display case, police say the man grabbed a watch and ran off.

Investigators shared a photo of the suspect dressed in a multicolored polo shirt with a black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone who knows the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Upper Merion Police immediately.