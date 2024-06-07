Expand / Collapse search

Man swiped $40k watch from store in King of Prussia Mall: police

Published  June 7, 2024 7:22am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a man accused of swiping a $40K watch from a store inside the King of Prussia Mall. 

Police say the theft happened when the unidentified suspect asked a worker at Breitling to see several watches.

When the employee removed a tray of watches from a locked display case, police say the man grabbed a watch and ran off. 

Investigators shared a photo of the suspect dressed in a multicolored polo shirt with a black hat and sunglasses.

Anyone who knows the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact Upper Merion Police immediately. 