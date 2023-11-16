Man wanted for luggage thefts from PHL; police trying to identify owners

article

A traveler's worst nightmare became reality for many in Philadelphia after luggage was stolen from baggage claim, and now police are looking for a man they believe may have orchestrated the thefts.

Police say they recovered at least nine pieces of luggage from a home in West Philadelphia several months after an investigation began.

The luggage had been stolen from baggage claim at Philadelphia International Airport beginning in September.

On Thursday, police issued an arrest warrant for 48-year-old Julius Cook for his role in the luggage theft spree.

Police are working to reunite passengers with their stolen belongings, and are asking anyone affected to reach out.

Anyone with information on Cook's whereabouts is also urged to contact police.