Video: Man dragged down stairs during violent SEPTA robbery in Center City
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment a man became the victim of yet another act of violence at a SEPTA station as police search for the suspect.
Police say the 51-year-old was assaulted and robbed by a group on the 15th and Market platform around 5 a.m. last week.
Video shows the suspect dragging the victim down the stairs before pushing him away. It is unknown if he sustained any injuries.
The suspect got away with money and a cell phone, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.