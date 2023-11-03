Man wanted for looking into window of home in Upper Southampton Township: police

article

Authorities in Bucks County shared unsettling video Friday of a man who they say was caught looking into the windows of a local home.

The video from Thursday night shows the wanted man casually walking through the yard of a home on Cushmore Road in Upper Southampton Township.

Police did not share a description of the suspect, but video shows him wearing long pants, a winter jacket and a backwards baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call the Upper Southampton Police Department at 215-364-5000.