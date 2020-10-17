Man wanted in deadly shooting in Northampton County arrested in New Jersey

article

A Northampton County man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in September was captured on Thursday at a home in northern New Jersey, police said.

According to prosecutors, 30-year-old Aquasay Harris shot and killed a man in Wilson Borough, Pennsylvania on Sept. 24. Harris was identified as a suspect by Wilson Borough Police Department and charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

During an investigation, detectives sought the help of New Jersey State Police's Fugitive Unit. The joint-investigation lead authorities to a home in Phillipsburg, New Jersey where Harris was arrested.

Harris was taken to Warren County jail pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

