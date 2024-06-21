Man in wheelchair struck by hit-and-run driver: police

Police are searching for a driver who they say hit a man in a wheelchair and did not stop.

The hit-and-run crash happened near the intersection of Franklin and Vine around midnight.

The victim, believed to be in his 50s, was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the man may have been panhandling at the heavily trafficked intersection when he was struck.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said police believe the vehicle that struck the man may be a white Hyundai sedan with New Jersey plates.