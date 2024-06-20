Man who confessed to killing elderly mother in Bucks County facing updated charges: DA

Prosecutors in Bucks County are expected to announce updated charges against a man accused of killing his elderly mother, then fleeing to Washington D.C., where he was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

William Michael Ingram, 49, is said to have confessed to killing his mother, 82-year-old Dolores Ingram, while he was being placed into custody by police in D.C. The confession prompted authorities to contact the Northampton Township Police Department about doing a welfare check on the elderly woman.

When officers arrived at the victim's first floor condo on Beacon Hill Drive in the Holland section of town, they noticed blood on the windowsill, walls, window, and floor inside. They also noticed the furniture inside appeared in disarray.

Police entered the home through a locked front door and found Dolores Ingram's body hidden under a pile of household items, including furniture and clothes. Her body, according to investigators, appeared to have suffered severe head trauma.

Investigators spoke to a witness who reported being awakened at 1 a.m. Saturday to the sound of loud banging. The witness reviewed her home camera and captured William Ingram leaving the condo shirtless and returning moments later.

The next morning, investigators say footage shows Ingram leaving the residence wearing a shirt and carrying a duffel bag. Police say Ingram’s vehicle was found in the condo complex's parking lot, but his mother's 2015 Honda Civic was missing.

They used license plate readers to determine that Ingram was driving away from the area. He was later arrested over 160 miles from Holland in Washington D.C. for assaulting an officer and damaging a police vehicle.

To this point, Ingram is only facing charges for the assault in Washington and for stealing his mother's car. More charges are expected to be filed against Ingram on Thursday during a 2:30 p.m. press conference that will be live in the player above.