Police: Man with gun shot, killed by officer in Lehigh County

Police say a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lehigh County.

It happened on the 100 block of South 14th Street in Catasauqua Borough around 2 p.m.

Police were called after a report of a dispute between a man and his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, when Catasauqua police officers entered the residence Ryan Shirley, 27, fled to the basement and got a revolver.

When the officers entered the basement, one Catasauqua police officer discharged his weapon and struck Shirley. He died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

