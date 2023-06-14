Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves 1 critically injured, police say

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to learn more about a violent shooting that left one person critically injured.

Authorities say the shooting erupted on the 400 block of W Lehigh Avenue on Tuesday night at 11:04 p.m.

According to officials, a 26-year-old man was shot in the groin, buttocks and once in each thigh.

He was transported to Temple Hospital by police, where he was placed in critical condition, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to police, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.