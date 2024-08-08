Expand / Collapse search
Officer loses badge in struggle outside West Chester bar; asks public for help

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 1:34pm EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
WEST CHESTER, Pa. - West Chester police are asking for the public's help - along with this warning:

"Should the badge be found in anyone's possession at a later date, criminal charges may be warranted."

The request comes after an officer lost his badge during a struggle with an armed person this past weekend.

The struggle ensued in front of Kildare's Irish Pub on West Gay Street in West Chester early Sunday morning.

At one point, the officer's badge fell off his uniform and onto a nearby sidewalk. It has yet to be located.

If you picked up the badge for "safekeeping," police are asking for it to be returned to the police station.