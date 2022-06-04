Masked men robbed Walmart, fled with cash in Delaware, police say

article

An investigation is underway after a Walmart robbery in New Castle Friday night.

Delaware State Police say two masked men in their 20s stole money from a Walmart on Wilton Boulevard around 6 p.m.

The two men reportedly tried to make small purchase at one checkout lane.

Police say when the cashier opened the register, one suspect held the drawer open. Meanwhile, the other suspect reportedly walked over to the register, implied he had a gun, then took cash from the drawer.

Both suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black sedan, according to police.

The Walmart employee was not injured during the incident.