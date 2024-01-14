Mass shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 4 injured: police

article

Two men are dead, and four other victims are suffering gunshot wounds after police say a shooter fired into a suspected speakeasy in Strawberry Mansion Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 2400 block of Myrtlewood Street at around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found a 53-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to his face. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also found a 41-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and a 42-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand. Both were transported to Temple Hospital by police. The 41-year-old succumbed to his injuries at around 1:13 a.m.

Three additional individuals arrived at Temple Hospital via private vehicles.

A 23-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to her left arm, a 28-year-old man who suffered three gunshot wounds to the right leg and hip and a 33-year-old woman who suffered two gunshot wounds to her left arm.

All surviving victims were placed in stable condition.

Officials believe the location of the deadly sextuple shooting incident is suspected to have been operating as a speakeasy.

They say it appears the shooter(s) was in the street and fired into the home through the front door and window.

Police recovered multiple 9mm FCCs in the street in front of the residence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Further details will be released as they become available.