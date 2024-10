A massive fire burned through a building Friday night in Chester County.

The blaze raged on the 100 block of Isabella Road in Elverson, with reports of the fire coming in around 10 p.m.

Skyfox flew over the huge fire, which grew to two-alarms.

Multiple crews were called to the scene, trying to extinguish the blaze.

There was no information regarding anyone inside the structure or how the fire started.