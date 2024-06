A four-alarm fire broke out on Route 206 in Springfield, New Jersey Monday night.

SKYFOX was live over the raging fire that occurred near Columbus Farmers Market in Burlington County.

The initial call came in just before 9 p.m. Reports say tractor trailers are on fire at Tommy's Pallets.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check back for more updates.