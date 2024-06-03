$1.5k fraud: Duo sought after distraction theft at Pennsylvania Cracker Barrel

article

A woman was enjoying a meal at a popular restaurant chain when she suddenly found herself in the middle of a fraud investigation.

Bensalem police say the theft began when a man and woman walked into the Cracker Barrel on Horizon Boulevard on May 25.

The man placed his jacket over a chair directly behind the victim.

Meanwhile, the woman acted like she was on an emergency call that required both suspects to leave immediately.

Less than a half hour later, the victim received fraud alerts and noticed her credit cards missing from her open purse.

One fraudulent transaction included $1,500 in Visa Gift Cards from CVS Health.

The suspected vehicle is described as a blue Chevrolet Malibu with NJ paper registration 877785T.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.



