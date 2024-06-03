$1.5k fraud: Duo sought after distraction theft at Pennsylvania Cracker Barrel
BENSALEM, Pa. - A woman was enjoying a meal at a popular restaurant chain when she suddenly found herself in the middle of a fraud investigation.
Bensalem police say the theft began when a man and woman walked into the Cracker Barrel on Horizon Boulevard on May 25.
The man placed his jacket over a chair directly behind the victim.
Meanwhile, the woman acted like she was on an emergency call that required both suspects to leave immediately.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Over 500 'unruly' juveniles spark violent fights at community event in South Jersey: police
- Argument quickly escalates into triple shooting in Center City; no suspect in custody
- Officer on dirt bike struck by car resulting in injuries in Philly: police
Less than a half hour later, the victim received fraud alerts and noticed her credit cards missing from her open purse.
One fraudulent transaction included $1,500 in Visa Gift Cards from CVS Health.
The suspected vehicle is described as a blue Chevrolet Malibu with NJ paper registration 877785T.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.