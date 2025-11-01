100+ people without a home after massive fire tears through Blackwood apartment complex

The Brief A large fire destroyed part of the Autumn Ridge Apartments in Blackwood, New Jersey. At least 100 residents were displaced, and four people were injured — including one firefighter. The blaze burned for more than two hours before crews gained control.



A massive fire tore through the Autumn Ridge Apartments in Blackwood, Gloucester Township early Saturday morning, leaving at least 100 residents without a home and several people injured, officials said.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex as flames spread rapidly through multiple units. The blaze was still burning more than two hours after it began, according to FOX 29 crews on scene.

Authorities confirmed four people were hurt, including one firefighter. All injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Gloucester Township Police Chief and Mayor both spoke with FOX 29, expressing gratitude to first responders and confirming that emergency crews worked through the night to evacuate residents and contain the fire.

Officials say local emergency shelters have been opened for displaced residents.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Fire investigators will remain on scene Saturday morning to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. The Gloucester Township Office of Emergency Management is coordinating temporary housing and support for affected families.