Matt Strahm agrees to $7.5 million deal for 2025 with Phillies, who trade Jake Cave to Rockies

Left-hander Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies agreed Sunday to a $7.5 million contract for the 2025 season, a deal that includes a team option for 2026.

Strahm also has a $7.5 million salary this year in the final season of a $15 million, two-year contract. He would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series.

The 32-year-old was 9-5 with a 3.29 ERA and two saves last year in 10 starts and 46 relief appearances. He pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings over seven postseason games and got a save in the final game of the NL Division Series against Atlanta.

His 2026 option could become guaranteed.

Philadelphia also traded outfielder Jake Cave to Colorado for cash. Cave hit .212 last year with five homers and 21 RBIs in 203 plate appearances over 65 games.

Right-handers Andrew Bellatti and José Ruiz were reassigned to minor league camp.