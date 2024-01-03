Mayor Cherelle Parker kicks off 1st full day at MLK Day of Service event in North Philadelphia

Mayor Cherelle Parker is hard at work on the ambitious agenda laid out in her inauguration speech.

She attended the annual news conference for the upcoming Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service at Girard College on Wednesday morning, where students from the city unveiled a mural they created on voting rights.

"To me, it was a little exciting," said Kay’lee Harris, an 8th grade student at James Rhoads School. "I like doing arts and crafts sometimes, and it keeps stress and stuff away."

Harris and her classmates tell FOX 29 they would like to see more of these opportunities, and they are feeling hopeful about Mayor Parker’s plans for education in the city.

On Tuesday, she announced some of those plans would include meaningful out-of-school programs and job opportunities, a strategy for school building modernization, and plans to work closely with the school district on its own plan for school facilities.

It comes after the opening of T. M. Peirce Elementary School—the first new school in North Philadelphia in 70 years.

"It was really exciting to be a part of the opening of T. M. Pierce. We’re hoping to have a lot more of those school opportunities because our children deserve the best learning facilities and I’m excited about what will happen under this Mayor," says Dr. Tony Watlington, Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

After getting a firsthand look at the students’ mural today, Mayor Parker said she could not help but think of her own childhood.

"For me, creative expression was a way to deal with trauma in life through reading and through acting and to make all of those services available to our young people, I really like that, and I want us to make sure we do more of it," said the Mayor.

Eighth grade student Izel Brown says he would like to see more opportunities both after and outside of school.

"I have high hopes for her to do well when it comes to dealing with the school district itself and honestly, I hope that she’ll be a good fit for the school district and make many things that need to be changed a little better," said Brown.

Parker’s plans for education also include outreach with teachers, counselors, and principals to learn the best ways to attract, retain and support them.