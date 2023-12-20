Brand new tech-friendly elementary school debuts in North Philadelphia

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the brand-new T.M. Peirce Elementary School in North Philadelphia.

The $33 million facility replaces a century-old building that contained asbestos and lead. It was just back in 2019, parents were outraged over the discovery in the old school.

"This is the first public school built in North Philadelphia in 70 years," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "That’s insane."

"When young people walk into this school, the school building says something about what we think about our students, it says something about what we value," said Dr. Tony Watlington, Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

Dr. Crystal Lanham is a Special Education Compliance Monitor with 18 years of experience in education.

She believes the new 21st century learning environment will improve scores in reading, math and science.

"Walking into the old Peirce, it’s really dim and kind of dark, so just to come in and see all the colors and the lights and everything it’s really uplifting, motivating. I’m excited to get into the building. It’s been a long journey," said Dr. Lanham. "Even on television, if [students] see other schools and campuses, they look at these campuses, and it’s beautiful buildings, places of learning, and then they come into buildings that are depressing and no colors and things like that. Now they’re able to experience those types of things. They’re able to feel like they’re on an equal playing field now."

Peirce will eventually serve more than 500 students from North Philadelphia.

Each classroom is functionally designed for each age group. Smart boards are in every single classroom.

The library on the second floor features a digital lab. The music and art rooms are thoughtfully designed for each subject.

"We’re going to have more stuff to help us with math. We’re going to have more stuff to help us with reading," said third grade student Zamyrah Wicks.

Superintendent Watlington said the School District of Philadelphia is striving to become the fastest improving large urban school district.

Students will start going to school in the new facility starting on January 3.