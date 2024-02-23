Mayor Cherelle Parker starts 'Clean and Green' initiative in walking tour of Strawberry Mansion

The Parker Administration rolled into Strawberry Mansion Friday to clean the streets and talk up its plan for a clean and green Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s new, clean, and green boss, Carlton Williams, spoke from the steps of a Strawberry Mansion church. He was preaching the gospel of Parker: Philly needs a good scrubbing to wash away the grime and that ugly moniker. Cherelle Parker, standing side by side with Williams said, "The word people would use that would bother me the most was when they referred to us as Filthadelphia."

The new mayor and her top administrators brought the "Clean and Green Tour" to 29th and Lehigh Friday. With the mayor in the middle, flanked by a community activist, the small crowd advanced along the broken sidewalk pointing to the many problems. The mayor saw a darkened spot on the sidewalk asked if someone had splashed cooking grease on the sidewalk. They had.

Make Philly "Clean and Green" was an often-repeated Parker campaign promise. The new administration said this was a day to turn words into action.

Jerry Whitfield watched the mayor pass by from his home of four years. He suggested it was about time someone had come to the neighborhood to see how folks lived.

They found trash strewn lots, littered corners, partially blocked sidewalks, demo-debris tossed and the clear sense of an overwhelming problem.

Street sweepers quickly moved in. Asked if the effort can be sustained, Parker said, "We’re going to use every tool in the toolbox to do exactly what you describe, that is a sustained effort."

The city reports it costs nearly $2 million yearly to clear illegal dump sites and the mayor wants to drop the hammer suggesting the city will aggressively fine illegal dumpers and promising to "enforce the law."

As men carrying blowers cleared the trash, resident Brian King wondered if the neighborhood would stay this way. He said he thought it could if Parker was able to work with others including the police. He said more police patrols would help the community.