Mayor Parker endorses Kamala Harris for president: 'She is prepared to meet this moment'

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 22, 2024 1:33pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 04: Mayor Of Philadelphia Cherelle Parker is seen during Celebration Of Freedom Ceremony at Independence Hall on July 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker says she would be "proud" to support Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States.

The vice president has emerged as a top contender for the Democratic Party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race after President Joe Biden dropped out on Sunday.

Parker said Harris is "prepared to meet this moment and more than ready to lead on Day One" in an endorsement posted to social media on Monday.

Her endorsement comes as speculation grows among who could join Harris on the ticket, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The mayor says she has worked closely with the "qualified" vice president since she joined the 2020 presidential race in her "backyard" of Mount Airy.

"She is one of us; an HBCU grad, a member of the Divine 9, committed to her family and still a Boss. And, someone who knows Philadelphia," the mayor stated as she highlighted over $683 million in federal investments for Philadelphia this year.

The mayor then called for unity, asking the city of Philadelphia, along with fellow Democrats, to join her in supporting Harris as the party's nominee.

"I will not be moved; I have been with her and will continue to be with her."