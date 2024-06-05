Mayor Parker shares plans for $100M addiction and mental health treatment center

article

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced plans this week for a $100M addiction and mental health treatment center.

Parker, in her first term as the city's mayor, said the facility will expand the capacity of homeless shelters and treatment beds amid "one of the worst humanitarian crises in America."

The proposal, which Parker and Managing Director Adam Thiel briefed City Councilmembers on, is part of the administration's plan to "eradicate open-air drug markets and provide comprehensive long-term care."

A release from the Parker administration on Wednesday said the facility will be built by rehabilitating a city-owned property on State Road, near three Philadelphia prisons – Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, and Riverside Correctional Facility.

"The proposal includes focused law enforcement, and offering quality shelter and treatment options citywide to the people living on our streets, suffering from addictions, mental health challenges and physical illnesses, or unable to find safe shelter and housing," a statement from the Parker administration read.