McCormick calls to suspend 'negative advertising' in Pennsylvania senate race: 'It's time to come together'

U.S. senate candidate David McCormick called for an end to "negative advertising" in an effort to sow political unity in the wake of an assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump.

"In light of the assassination attempt on President Trump in Butler, I agree with President Biden and propose to Senator @Bob_Casey we both suspend our negative advertising," McCormick wrote in a post on X.

Biden spoke from the Oval Office on Sunday night and urged Americans to "lower the temperature in our politics" and condemned the assassination attempt. Biden said he has also called for a review of every security detail for the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday in Milwaukee.

"This is a time to come together as Americans to recognize that what makes our country and its people exceptional transcends party," McCormick continued.

McCormick, 58, is making his second run at the U.S. Senate after he lost the nomination last fall to Dr. Memet Oz who was later defeated by Democrat John Fetterman. This time around, McCormick ran unopposed on the Republican ticket and will now try to unseat Casey, the incumbent, in the November election.

The former president was struck in the ear by a bullet during Saturday's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania – a small town located 35 miles outside of Pittsburgh. One rally attendee died, and two others were critically injured.

The suspected shooter, identified by authorities as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper moments after shots were fired. FBI investigators believe Crooks acted alone and thus far have not shared a possible motive for the attack.