Media little leaguers honored as they continue quest to Little League World Series

A Delaware County little league were given an exciting last-minute send-off Wednesday night as they continue their quest to Williamsport.

Media Little League won the Pennsylvania State Championship last weekend by knocking off Eastside Little League of West Chester.

The team of 12-year-olds will now travel to Bristol, Connecticut for the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, where they will try to punch their ticket to the Little League World Series.

Before the head north, the little leaguers were celebrated at the ‘Dining Under the Stars’ event on State Street.

"You live by each moment stop, and you do what you can to prepare for the next step," Manager Tom Bradley said. "We're getting ready to go play some games, and we'll see what happens."

Media's Pennsylvania Championship was its first since 1954, but these little leaguers know their job isn't done.

"Winning it all, that's like the first thing you think of when you're there, but just game-by-game, inning-by-inning, pitch-by-pitch," said pitcher Austin Crowley.

You can watch the Media little leaguers continue their push to Williamsport this weekend on ESPN.