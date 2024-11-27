Mega Millions jackpot lottery grows to $514 million: When is the next drawing?

The Brief The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $514 million after no one won Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option is $241 million. The next drawing is on Black Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at 11 p.m. ET.



For just the fourth time this year, the Mega Millions jackpot lottery surpassed the half a billion mark on Wednesday.

The jackpot stands at an estimated $514 million, including a $241 million cash option, for the next drawing.

The grand prize has been growing since it was last won in September in Texas for $810 million, lottery officials said.

Here’s what to know:

Did anyone win the Mega Millions last night?

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Nov. 26, 2024. The white balls were 5, 22, 24, 39 and 42, and the gold Mega Ball was 3.

However, lottery officials said there were several other non-jackpot winners in the drawing.

Two tickets in California matched the five white balls for the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million each. Another ticket in Louisiana was worth $3 million because it included the optional Megaplier, which was 3X on Tuesday night.

Nationwide, 14 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball, winning $10,000 each. Another five tickets won $30,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier, lottery officials said.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

The next drawing is on Black Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

Mega Millions jackpot lottery: How to play

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets are currently $2 each, and in most areas, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. However, the price of a ticket will more than double to $5 starting in April 2025, with lottery officials promising larger prizes and more winners.

The overall odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, according to lottery officials – and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.