Mega Millions jackpot swells to $830M ahead of Tuesday night's drawing

The Mega Millions' jackpot has swelled to it's third-largest total ever and hopeful players purchased their tickets ahead of Tuesday's drawing.

The $830M jackpot will be drawn Tuesday at 11 p.m. You can watch the drawing live on FOX 29 just before the 10 at 10.

The cash option for the grand prize is $487.9 million before taxes. There have only been two other jackpots higher than the current one, both of them were worth more than $1 billion.

Lottery officials on Tuesday told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that as of 4 p.m., more than 6,300 tickets were being sold per minute in Pennsylvania. Even with a slim-to-none chance of winning the Mega Millions, everyone has a plan if the dream came true.

"I would pay off my bills, I guess I would buy a new house, I would donate some money and all my family would get part of it," a lottery hopeful told FOX 29.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play. Players win the jackpot by matching all six numbers in a drawing. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing.

For those lucky enough to become a Mega Millions jackpot winner, they get the choice of a cash option or an annual payout. The annuity option means getting an initial payment followed by 29 annual payments, and each payment is 5% larger than the previous one. For those that select the cash option, they receive a one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to all the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool after taxes.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot prize is roughly 1 in 302,575,350, lottery officials said. But a player’s overall chance of winning any prize is 1 in 24.