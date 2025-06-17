Mexican national sentenced for drug trafficking, illegally reentering the United States three times

The Brief Anastacio Santiago Chaparro, 41, was sentenced to 110 months in prison after prosecutors say he was caught with a backpack full of cocaine in 2023 while in the United States illegally for a third time. Chaparro was previously convicted in the United States of being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm, which prosecutors say is an aggravated felony. He was also given three years of supervised release and ordered to cooperate with ICE on his deportation proceedings.



What we know:

Anastacio Santiago Chaparro, 41, pleaded guilty in a Camden federal court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and illegal reentry by a convicted felon.

The charges come after Chaparro, also known as Arnoldo Urquidez, was found in Nov. 2023 with a backpack that contained 10 kilos of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Chaparro admitted to law enforcement authorities that the cocaine in the backpack was intended for distribution, a press release from U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said.

This was the third time Chapparo was caught having illegally entered the United States.

He was previously convicted in the United States of being an undocumented immigrant in possession of a firearm, which prosecutors say is an aggravated felony.

In addition to his prison sentence, Chapparo was given three years of supervised release and ordered to cooperate with ICE on his eventual deportation proceedings.

What they're saying:

