Middle school student arrested for calling in bomb threat in Allentown: police
ALLENTOWN - An Allentown middle school student is facing charges after investigators say he called a bomb threat into his school on Monday.
What we know:
Officers from the Allentown Police Department were called to Trexler Middle School on Monday morning for reports of a bomb threat.
Investigators say a sweep of the school with explosive sniffing dogs revealed no explosives or suspicious packages on the campus.
Police later discovered that a juvenile male student was responsible for the bomb threat.
The student was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threats.