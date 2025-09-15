Middle school student arrested for calling in bomb threat in Allentown: police

The Brief A middle school student is accused of calling a bomb threat into his school in Allentown. Police found no explosives or suspicious pacakges on the school campus. The unnamed student was charged with Terroristic Threats.



An Allentown middle school student is facing charges after investigators say he called a bomb threat into his school on Monday.

What we know:

Officers from the Allentown Police Department were called to Trexler Middle School on Monday morning for reports of a bomb threat.

Investigators say a sweep of the school with explosive sniffing dogs revealed no explosives or suspicious packages on the campus.

Police later discovered that a juvenile male student was responsible for the bomb threat.

The student was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threats.