Expand / Collapse search

Middle school student arrested for calling in bomb threat in Allentown: police

By
Published  September 15, 2025 2:14pm EDT
Allentown
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A middle school student is accused of calling a bomb threat into his school in Allentown.
    • Police found no explosives or suspicious pacakges on the school campus.
    • The unnamed student was charged with Terroristic Threats.

ALLENTOWN - An Allentown middle school student is facing charges after investigators say he called a bomb threat into his school on Monday.

What we know:

Officers from the Allentown Police Department were called to Trexler Middle School on Monday morning for reports of a bomb threat.

Investigators say a sweep of the school with explosive sniffing dogs revealed no explosives or suspicious packages on the campus.

Police later discovered that a juvenile male student was responsible for the bomb threat. 

The student was taken into custody and charged with Terroristic Threats.

AllentownCrime & Public SafetyNews