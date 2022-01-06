'Mishap' downs military helicopter near NJ air force base, officials say

article

No one was seriously injured when officials say a "mishap" caused a military helicopter to crash land near a New Jersey air force base on Thursday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. when officials say a Bell AH-1Z Viper with the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 landed about a mile and a half away from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

Two people who were aboard the chopper were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, Lt. Col. Craig Thomas shared in a post on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service website.

There were no injuries to civilians and there was no property damage, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter