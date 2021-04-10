Missing Cheltenham teen with autism may be headed to relative's house in Philadelphia, police say

article

Police in Montgomery County believe a 15-year-old boy with autism who walked away from his home Saturday morning may be on his way to a relative's house in Philadelphia.

Malcolm Fox left his home in the La Mott section of Cheltenham Township around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers said Fox might be trying to reach a relative's home in the area of Broad Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia.

Fox was last spotted wearing a burgundy Gap hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and black Adidas pants.

Anyone with information of Fox's whereabouts should contact the Cheltenham Police Department at 215-885-1600 ext. 400 or dial 911.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter