Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 9:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Missing Hiker: Dad of popular choreographer disappears in Kern County

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
U.S.
FOX 11
f1165829-Kern County missing hiker article

KERN COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies in California are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old Torrance man.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department regarding the disappearance of Gab Song. 

During the search for Song, deputies found the missing man's car near the trailhead in the Mount Pinos area, KCSO said in a statement.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Song is the father of popular choreographer and dancer Mike Song.

The missing man's son posted on social media pleading for the public's help.

According to Song's son, the missing dad has high blood pressure and does not have medication with him. Wednesday marks the second night of Song's disappearance, according to his son.

During Wednesday's search, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office joined Kern County deputies in the push to find the missing hiker. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said three search and rescue teams, two helicopters, multiple snow rescue vehicles and ground personnel were involved in Wednesday's search. The search is expected to resume Thursday morning. 

According to the missing hiker's son, Song was hiking alone.

Anyone with information on the missing 72-year-old man is asked to call 661-861-3110.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.