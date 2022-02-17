Missing Hiker: Dad of popular choreographer disappears in Kern County

article

Deputies in California are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old Torrance man.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department regarding the disappearance of Gab Song.

During the search for Song, deputies found the missing man's car near the trailhead in the Mount Pinos area, KCSO said in a statement.

Song is the father of popular choreographer and dancer Mike Song.

The missing man's son posted on social media pleading for the public's help.

According to Song's son, the missing dad has high blood pressure and does not have medication with him. Wednesday marks the second night of Song's disappearance, according to his son.

During Wednesday's search, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office joined Kern County deputies in the push to find the missing hiker. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said three search and rescue teams, two helicopters, multiple snow rescue vehicles and ground personnel were involved in Wednesday's search. The search is expected to resume Thursday morning.

According to the missing hiker's son, Song was hiking alone.

Anyone with information on the missing 72-year-old man is asked to call 661-861-3110.

