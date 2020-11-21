Mobile testing unit to provide free COVID-19 tests for adults, children in Philadelphia

article

A mobile coronavirus testing unit will be in Philadelphia over the weekend to provide free COVID-19 tests to adults and children regardless of exposure or symptoms.

In partnership with the Children's Hospital of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia Fight, Community-Accessible Testing & Education (CATE) can be found in the following locations from Saturday to Sunday:

Saturday, November 21, 2pm-6pm, Woodland Rec Center, 1414 S 47th Street, Philadelphia PA 19143

Sunday, November 22, 12pm-4pm, Norris Square Park, 2100 N Howard St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Monday, November 23, 9am-12pm, Mill Creek Playground, 4700 Brown St., Philadelphia, PA 19139

Healthcare professionals will administer anterior nasal swabs that take 48 hours to produce results. Individuals can expect their test results within 3-5 business days.

Philadelphia is just one of over 90 stops CATE will make across Pennsylvania before the end of the year. The widespread testing effort focuses on reaching the most vulnerable and underserved communities where access to COVID-19 resources, education, and health insurance is vastly limited.

