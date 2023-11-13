Expand / Collapse search

Mom, teacher makes history as first female football coach in Jersey Shore conference

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

New Jersey mom, football coach makes history

A mom and teacher is making history as the first female football coach of the Shore Conference in New Jersey.

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A female sports icon is celebrating a fellow trailblazer from South Jersey!

"Cheers to first-time high school football coach April Florie," Tennis legend Billie Jean King said in Twitter shoutout.

The 57-year-old mom and teacher had never coached any sport before volunteering to become the assistant coach at Toms River High School East this past May.

In addition to being the "first female football coach in the history of the Shore Conference in New Jersey," King says she is "one of only a handful of women coaches in the state."

Football history officially made at the Jersey Shore!