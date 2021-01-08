Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting gets heated over pro-Trump riot at US Capitol

It was a war of words during a meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

In its first of the year meeting Thursday, the chair of the three member Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said her "heart went out to those injured" in the rampage in the U.S. Capitol, but spoke sharply of the president.

"I join with many others who expressed outrage, dismay and sadness at this insurrection and at the seditious president who called for it," Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Commissioners, said.

The comments drew a pointed response from the lone Republican member of the board, Joe Gale, who was recently censured by the other members over a controversial statement on Black Lives Matter protests that Arkoosh says was published using the county seal.

Gale claims Democrats are angry over the mob in Washington, but not unrest on city streets.

"Now, politicians and the media are suddenly outraged after spending the year justifying, excusing, often ignoring the unrest, lawlessness that destroyed nearly every major city in the nation," Gale said.

The back and forth reignites a controversy that drew protests in the sprawling county of 830 residents.

"You are a racist and you were censured by the board because you used county letterhead to publish the statements," Arkoosh said.

Arkoosh declined further comment Friday while Gale refused to answer questions, but sent a recorded statement.

"The true racists are Democrat politicians, from the county commissioners, up to our President-elect, who are playing the race card and using identity politics," he said.

___

