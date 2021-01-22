Montgomery County church holds drive-thru event in preparation for Tim Tebow’s virtual Night to Shine

A red carpet, paparazzi-style drive-thru event was hosted by a team of cheering volunteers.

The event was held Friday at Leidy's Church in Souderton to get everyone pumped for the annual Tim Tebow Night to Shine next month.

"(Are you excited dear?) Yes," said Karen. She’s one of 70 guests expected to come through between Friday and Saturday to pick up their gift bag with everything they'll need like a tiara, corsage, or boutonniere to participate in the national event.

But this year it will be virtual.

"(Your tiara looks really pretty) Thank you," said Karen. Her sisters Louise and Joan were with her tonight.

"I think it's very creative and I think it's wonderful," said Louise Serratore. They’ve attended the celebration with Karen in previous years.

Advertisement

"A lot of fun. The food was great, the dancing was great. Everything they did was just spectacular," said Joan Fenton.

Night to Shine is a magical evening put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It’s a prom for people with special needs who are 16 and older. Churches all around the world host it on the same night for guests, family, and caregivers.

"It rocks!" said Carmen Colon. She and Amy Goldberg enjoyed the pre-party. Even though the actual prom next month will be celebrated in their homes.

"We can still see our friends without touching and hugging," said Goldberg. Amy even wore her prom dress tonight.

"(Tell us what you’re wearing like the stars do) A long black dress, high neckline with a string tie and a nice pretty black jacket," she said. Families that drove through, played a game to win prizes and had their picture taken. Organizers and volunteers want the families to know it's all community support.

"And let them know that we love them, we're here and we support them. We wouldn't let a year go by without supporting them," said Melissa Moyer with Leidy’s Church.

The actual Night to Shine prom virtual celebration will happen on Feb. 12. It's an hour-long event.

For more information, please click here.

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter