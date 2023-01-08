Montgomery County church hosts Christmas tree burning to promote fellowship

A Montgomery County church tree burning was more than a way to get rid of old Christmas trees, but a way to fan the flames of fellowship to cast a light from the darkness in the world.

One by one, big and small Christmas trees and wreaths were placed in a pile at Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church to become conduits of light. Some even placed prayers in the pile as a way to lift them up above.

"We are living in a time that is complex and we are, actually, in the middle of a loneliness epidemic, on top of our pandemic, on top of the turmoil in our politics," The Rev. Dr. Hillary Raining, Rector of Saint Christopher’s, explained. "Something like this lets us remember what it’s all about. The togetherness – the way humans are hardwired for connection. The way that what actually brings us together far outweighs anything that separates us."

Rev. Dr. Hillary Raining says this ancient tradition, which the church has done for eight years, is a favorite for parishioners and people community.

"It’s a shining light. It’s an inspiration to everybody," Cliff Pemberton commented.

"It’s just a get-together time, which our country really needs," Linda McConnell stated, as Delia Raining added, "It’s a really great way to meet a lot of new people."

New people, new faces. Some facing similar circumstances, in a world Raining has great hope for. "My hope for this country is that we are able to rise above the things that divide us. That might sound generic to say, but I actually think if we step back and stop saying one side versus another side, our side versus your side and remind ourselves of the great expression that we are two wings of the same bird. We can only fly when we are flapping together."

Raining says she wants people to spread joy and realize they’re not alone.