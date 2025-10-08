Montco 'fortunetellers' accused of stealing over $600,000 from customers

article

Police in Montgomery County arrested two people this week charged with scamming their customers out of more than $600,000 using their fortunetelling business.

What we know:

Police arrested Gina Marie Marks and Steve Nicklas on Tuesday. According to police, the two operated Jenkintown Psychic Visions. They've been charged with multiple felonies, including theft and organized crime, and misdemeanor fortunetelling.

Investigators said they first learned about the business in late 2024. That's when they said woman reached out to the "psychics" for a reading over the phone. Marks and Niklas, officials said, convinced the woman that she had a "powerful" curse on her, "preventing her from finding love and happiness."

Marks and Nicklas allegedly told this woman that the curse would destroy her marriage and family if she didn't get it lifted. Detectives said they charged the woman thousands of dollars, and demanded luxury items like jewelry, clothing and even concert tickets to "cleanse" her.

This went on for nearly a year, from September 2022 to August 2023, and investigators said Marks and Nicklas stole more than $595,000 from the woman.

While that was happening, police said another woman reached out to Jenkintown Psychic Visions for help. Over months, police said Marks asked the woman for photos and personal details about her life, even demanding she give her a Chanel purse, and threatening her if she didn't comply.

Officials said Marks stole at least $18,000 from the second woman.

What they're saying:

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele accused Marks and Nicklas of "[preying] on people who were looking for help, guidance and hope, and exploiting them for financial gain."

"They are not going to be held accountable for their actions," Steele said.