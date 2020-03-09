article

A Montgomery County patient has tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus, officials announced Monday.

Pennsylvania now has ten presumptive positive cases of coronavirus: five in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County.

Three of the Montgomery County patients were exposed to the virus in another country. The two other patients were exposed while traveling inside the United States, according to health officials.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The newest Montgomery County COVID-19 patient, an adult, is in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Officials said the patient is among those who tested presumptive positive after "known international exposure."

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

MAP: Where are confirmed coronavirus cases around the world?

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

Coronavirus fear spurs stockpiling rush in US, across the globe

Another COVID-19 patient is a resident of Delaware County who is said to have traveled to Boston and one is a resident of Wayne County who is said to have traveled extensively in Europe, including to countries where COVID-19 is widespread.

The first six people who tested positive are in home isolation with mild symptoms, officials have said.

On Friday morning, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster declaration to grant state agencies more freedom to use resources to respond to the virus, the administration said. Officials in Delaware and Montgomery counties signed similar disaster declarations.

The map below illustrates where confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus exist across the world. See mobile version here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP