Moorestown police warn of people going door-to-door claiming to be from the CDC

A release put out by the Moorestown Police Department on their Facebook page warns residents of a coronavirus scam. The scam involves a person or group of people going door-to-door pretending to be from the Center for Disease control, claiming to conduct surveillance.

The threat of coronavirus is very real in this county. The Burlington County Health Department announced the first two presumptive positive cases Tuesday afternoon.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Banking and Securities also put out tips on how to avoid scams during a crisis.

Keep an eye out for the following clues:

• Sense of urgency and limited time offers.

• Payment with wire transfer or gift cards.

• Secrecy and the need to not tell anyone.

Advertisement

• Low or minimal risks with guaranteed high returns.

• Unsolicited offers, including social media avenues.

RELATED COVERAGE:

NJ officials announce 1st COVID-19 death; cases rise to 15

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Murphy waives fees for COVID-19 testing for some NJ residents

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP