Moose smashes window of Maine pizza shop

article

A pizza-loving moose was on the loose Friday night in a small town in Maine.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Department posted a picture of the animal stepping through a shattered storefront window onto the sidewalk. The photo was snapped by Piscataquis County corrections officer, Matt Poole.

"We found the suspects and they are not in custody. Boring right," the department said in a Facebook post.

Piscataquis County is located in the heart of Maine, about an hour and a half from the state's capital of Augusta. Maine Department of Fish and Wildlife estmates the moose population in the state to be around 76,000.

The department, however, does not mention anything about the animal's apparent craving for a late night slice of pizza or their favorite toppings.