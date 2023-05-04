More than 20 stores temporarily closed at Reading Terminal Market
PHILADELPHIA - More than 20 stores are closed at Reading Terminal Market on Thursday, according to the farmer's market.
Officials with the market say the temporary closures are due to an electrical issue inside the facility.
The following stores are being impacted by the electrical issue:
- Butcher's Pantry
- By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks
- Contessa's French Linens
- DiNic's
- Down Home Diner
- Downtown Cheese
- Famous 4th Street Cookie Company
- Kismet Bialys
- Little Marrakesh Bazaar
- Little Thai Market
- Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles
- Market Bakery
- Mueller Chocolate Company
- O.K. Producer
- Old City Coffee (main)
- Pearl's Oyster Bar
- Profi's Creperie
- Really Real Ginger
- Sang Kee Peking Duck
- Sweet Nina's
- Tea Leaf
- Termini Brothers Bakery
There is no word on when the electrical issue will be resolved, allowing the stores to reopen.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.