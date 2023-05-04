More than 20 stores temporarily closed at Reading Terminal Market

article

More than 20 stores are closed at Reading Terminal Market on Thursday, according to the farmer's market.

Officials with the market say the temporary closures are due to an electrical issue inside the facility.

The following stores are being impacted by the electrical issue:

Butcher's Pantry

By George Pizza, Pasta & Cheesesteaks

Contessa's French Linens

DiNic's

Down Home Diner

Downtown Cheese

Famous 4th Street Cookie Company

Kismet Bialys

Little Marrakesh Bazaar

Little Thai Market

Ma Lessie's Chicken & Waffles

Market Bakery

Mueller Chocolate Company

O.K. Producer

Old City Coffee (main)

Pearl's Oyster Bar

Profi's Creperie

Really Real Ginger

Sang Kee Peking Duck

Sweet Nina's

Tea Leaf

Termini Brothers Bakery

There is no word on when the electrical issue will be resolved, allowing the stores to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.