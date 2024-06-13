More than $30,000 in cash stolen from CVS in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a robbery that ended with thousands of dollars being stolen from a CVS store in South Philadelphia.
The robbery happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the 24-hour CVS on Oregon Avenue.
More than $30,000 in cash was taken from the store, according to police.
No word on any suspects at this time.