More than $30,000 in cash stolen from CVS in South Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 13, 2024 8:05am EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a robbery that ended with thousands of dollars being stolen from a CVS store in South Philadelphia.

The robbery happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the 24-hour CVS on Oregon Avenue.

More than $30,000 in cash was taken from the store, according to police.

No word on any suspects at this time.