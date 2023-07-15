More than 70 Jack Russell terrier mix puppies and adult dogs rescued from Pennsylvania home

article

Dozens and dozens of dogs are getting a second chance at a happy life after they were taken to safety by a Pennsylvania SPCA team this week.

The discovery was made after a person died inside a home in Monroe County on Friday.

A coroner at the scene called the PSPCA when they found a very large group of dogs living in unsanitary conditions with "possible lack of veterinary care," officials say.

More than 70 dogs Jack Russell terrier mix adults dogs and puppies, five cats and a variety of birds were rescued from the home, and taken to various PSCPA sites in Lancaster, Philadelphia and Chester counties.

"While no harm may have been intended in this case, the owners of the animals rescued today were clearly overwhelmed," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

Officials say the dogs and cats are expected to be available for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia facility, Lancaster Center and Main Line Animal Rescue.